JCB manufactures 750,000th engine

Engines used to mark 750,000th engine at JCB

JCB has celebrated reaching the ‘magnificent’ production milestone of manufacturing 750,000 engines.

The engine which rounded out the figure came off the line at JCB Power Systems in Derbyshire, UK, where production first started in 2004.

Engine production was started in India in 2011, which has helped JCB to achieve the production total.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “750,000 engines is quite some milestone when you consider that we only started manufacturing 17 years ago. So much has been achieved over that time with our engines including two world land speed records. With the development of our new hydrogen motor, there is so much more to come and the future for our engine business looks very bright.”

More than half of the engines making up the 750,000 total were produced at JCB Power Systems, with power ranges from 55 to 212 kW. The engine are used in the company’s own machines and also customer products.

JCB India’s Delhi plant currently manufactures about 48 engine variants, for customers in India and for export.