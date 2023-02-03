J.R. Merritt Controls to display new joystick technology

By Becky Schultz03 February 2023

J.R. Merritt Controls, a Stratford, Conn.-based manufacturer of joysticks and operator chair systems, will debut the Merritt Evolve, its newest joystick, during ConExpo/IFPE in Las Vegas, March 14-18. Constructed to withstand heavy operation, the Evolve is based on the same design principles as the company’s ultra-rugged, mill-duty joysticks. It can adapt to most any mobile equipment and is suited for use in construction, agriculture, forestry, mining and oil & gas machinery applications.

This new joystick can be supplied with J1939, CANOpen or a Hall Effect output to integrate with a wide variety of systems. (Photo: J.R. Merritt Controls)

The Evolve includes a performance-driven handle design with individually configurable front and rear faceplates that the company said enable customers to tailor the joystick to their unique application needs. A range of standard faceplates provide a choice of buttons, thumbwheels and rocker switches, plus fully custom device plates are available.

Other features include:

  • a sleek new grip with contoured shape and integrated handrest;
  • vertical design that allows for left- or right-hand mount installations;
  • and spring return handle action in single- or dual-axis operation with different tension options.

The company said the new model can be supplied with J1939, CANOpen or a Hall Effect output to integrate with a variety of systems.

