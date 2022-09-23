Isuzu Diesel territory expands into New Mexico

Hamilton Power Solutions announced the expansion of its distribution territory to now include the state of New Mexico for Isuzu Diesel engines. The territory expands the footprint of Hamilton in the Southwest and builds on an already strong relationship with Isuzu Diesel in North America.

“Hamilton is proud to continue our Isuzu territory expansion and support customers in New Mexico,” said Brad Borchers, president of Hamilton Power. “We’ve invested heavily into our diesel engine distribution strategy by adding parts, service, engineering and training resources to our team and will continue to invest to better support the great customers in our new territory.”

“Isuzu continues to deliver the most reliable, eco-friendly, durable and technologically advanced products in the industry with world-class customer service in new areas through Hamilton in North America,” said Ken Martin, executive director, Sales & Supply Chain, Isuzu. “Hamilton’s expansion for us into Michigan and now New Mexico is compatible with our strategy to add additional support to these growing markets and provide a level of service that our customers appreciate.”