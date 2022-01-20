Isuzu, Cummins in BEV collaboration

Isuzu Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. will create a prototype medium-duty battery electric truck to demonstrate in North America.

As the first tangible result of a two-year collaboration, Cummins and Isuzu Motors Limited announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck for demonstration in North America.

The truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019. Through this arrangement, Cummins will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive6000 electric powertrain into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022. Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

“We are excited to be working with Isuzu to accelerate decarbonization within the partnership,” said Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins. “It’s through our joint commitment in innovation that we provide our customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

The ICPP formalized a relationship that began in late 2018 when the companies signed a letter of intent to evaluate opportunities to jointly deliver globally competitive products.

“As addressed in Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050, we will advance global environmental actions including reducing greenhouse emissions and securing a prosperous and sustainable society,” said Koichi Seto, director of the board and senior executive officer at Isuzu. “As part of the path to carbon neutrality, it is significant for us to start this joint BEV prototype project in North America.

“Through our partnership, we commit to continuing to explore further opportunities in the next generation power source, including electric powertrain technologies in addition to the existing powertrain collaboration.”