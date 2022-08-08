Isotta launches 12-cylinder engine

Isotta Fraschini is completing test runs for the 12-cilinder version of its V170G diesel engine. This unit completes the brand new V170G series of industrial engines and will be presented to gen-set manufacturers starting in September 2022

The series is composed of four-stroke diesel engines, 12- and 16-cylinder, with direct fuel injection and supercharged with exhaust gas turbochargers with supercharging air cooling system.

12-cylinder V170G engine by Isotta Fraschini passes tests

The 12-cylinder engine has a displacement of 50.4 L (170mm bore and 185mm stroke) and electrical power output up to 1520 kWe for prime power and up to 1653 kWe for stand-by power at 1800 r/min.

The 16-cylinder engine has a displacement of 67.2 L (170mm bore and 185mm stroke) and electrical power output up to 2019 kWe for prime power and up to 2204 kWe for stand-by power at 1800 r/min.

These engines feature a cooling circuit with engine-driven centrifugal pump and forced engine lubrication via an engine-driven gear pump. The fuel injection system utilizes high-pressure injection pumps and feed pump. The engine speed is managed by an electronic governor.

When the 16-cylinder 16V170 G-drive was launched last year, Isotta Fraschini’s CEO Giovanni Bruni declared that plans included the developing of more units in the range above 1 MW running with hydrogen fuel or using fuel-cells and targeting mobile markets as well including railway applications. “The new engine using hydrogen fuel is already in development and we expect that within the next three, four years will be ready for the market,” he said. “The new engine will reach 4 MW output power in its more powerful version.”