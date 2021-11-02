IPD offers new engine emissions component product line

IPD, a supplier of replacement parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, has announced announce a new partnership that will fall under its IPD Xtra brand.

The additional product line will expand IPD’s reach to include a range of aftermarket replacement parts with diesel particulate filter (DPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and associated components for the heavy-duty diesel market, particularly the on-highway market segment.

IPD Xtra’s new partnership will be with California-based and family-owned Diesel Emissions Service (DES) featuring its Redline Emissions Products brand. Since 2016, Redline Emissions Products has offered DPFs, DOCs, gaskets, clamps, weld bungs, charge air coolers, sensors, brackets, guards, and custom mounting kits.

“IPD Xtra is comprised of carefully selected partnerships with other manufacturers that share our commitment to quality and are a strong fit with the IPD brand. These partnerships have been chosen to expand IPD’s product reach in markets that complement our customers’ needs,” said Michael Badar, president, IPD, Torrance, Calif. “This means IPD will only partner with companies that share IPD’s commitment to quality products, meet rigorous quality and testing standards and are fully dedicated to customer satisfaction.”

The addition of these products will expand IPD’s product reach to include a full range of aftermarket replacement parts with diesel particulate filter (DPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and associated components for the heavy-duty diesel market, particularly the on-highway market segment.

“One of the key things that makes Redline Emissions Products stand out from our competition is our state-of-the-art packaging and quality assurance inspection process that includes weighing and flow testing each and every unit,” said Wayne Cochrane, DES national sales manager.

IPD said its customer service teams are ready to answer questions, respond to quotes or take orders. Customers can also order IPD Xtra products through IPDNet, an online portal that offers 24/7 online sales support, catalog searches and ordering.