Interim CEO gets CEO post at Husqvarna

In January, the board of Husqvarna Group announced that it would start a recruitment process to identify a new CEO, with Pavel Hajman continuing to serve as interim CEO, a position he had held since December 2022. With the recruitment process completed, the board has appointed Hajman to continue as group CEO. He succeeds Henric Andersson, who had been chairman since 2020.

Pavel Hajman

Hajman has more than 30 years in leadership positions within and outside Husqvarna Group. He has been part of the Husqvarna group management team since 2014 and has also served as president of Husqvarna Forest & Garden, senior vice president Operations Development and senior vice president IT. Prior to joining Husqvarna Group, Hajman held leading positions within Seco Tools and Assa Abloy in Europe and Asia.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Pavel Hajman as the new CEO of the Husqvarna Group,” said Tom Johnstone, chairman of the Husqvarna AB board. “It has been an extensive recruitment process and we strongly believe that Pavel has all the right qualities to continue to deliver on the strategy to build a stronger Husqvarna Group and to deliver our financial targets. His long experience and his knowledge of the group combined with his leadership skills will continue the transformation journey which the company has already started.”