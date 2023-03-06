IFPE to host Fluid Power Hour

The International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) will host the IFPE Fluid Power Hour networking reception for attendees and exhibitors on Wednesday, March 15, from 4-6 p.m. on the IFPE Show Floor. The reception will consist of Vegas-style entertainment combined with drinks served at various booths.

Photo: AEM/IFPE

“AEM and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) are proud to bring back together this unique combination of engineers, executives and entertainment to the 2023 show,” said IFPE Show Director John Rozum. “With it taking place among the booths and aisles of the show itself, it’s a fantastic opportunity for fluid power and motion control pros to share ideas, educate one another and ultimately shape the future of the construction and manufacturing industries through collaboration and consensus.”

Much of what will be showcased during IFPE focuses on motion control and electrification technologies coming to the industry.

“Advancements in technology are having a transformative impact on our world, and the needs, wants and priorities of equipment end users are always changing,” said Rozum. “That’s why it’s so important to come together at a uniquely valuable trade show like IFPE, and networking events like the IFPE Fluid Power Hour. There’s simply no better place to build momentum for the future of the industry, as well as shape the design and development of the products of tomorrow.”

Registration for International Fluid Power Expo (IFPE) and the co-located CONEXPO-CON/AGG is currently 20% off with code PR20 for construction and fluid power pros that get their badge by March 13, 2023.