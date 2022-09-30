ICOM, Hitec team on dual-fuel systems for Western Canada

ICOM North America, New Hudson, Mich., and Hitec Fuel Systems of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, have entered into an agreement naming Hitec Fuel Systems the exclusive distributor for the ICOM Dynamic Dual Fuel System for diesel engines in Western Canada covering Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Hitec Fuel Systems, which has extensive experience in natural gas and propane conversions, has been named the exclusive distributor for the ICOM Dynamic Dual Fuel System for diesel engines in Western Canada. (Photo: Hitec Fuel Systems)

The collaboration is intended to support Western Canadian companies in the reduction of fuel costs and emissions, including GHG, while filling the gap in the transition to electric and hydrogen vehicles. The target client base includes mining companies, energy companies, transportation companies, municipalities, service companies and transit Systems.

ICOM’s products are supplied to OEMs and aftermarkets worldwide. ICOM Dynamic Natural Gas Dual Fuel Systems, powered by Ecomotive, for diesel engines are utilized in numerous countries for on-road trucks, buses, work trucks, mining and construction equipment, agricultural machines and power generation systems and marine applications.

Hitec Fuel Systems has more than 35 years’ experience in performing propane and natural gas conversions. The company also offers turnkey CNG fueling station and compression installations in addition to mobile and onsite natural gas power generation and CHP units.