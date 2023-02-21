Hyundai Doosan Infracore to launch hydrogen engine

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) is accelerating its engine development after finishing the design of hydrogen internal combustion engines and rolling out the prototype.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore will launch a new 11 L hydrogen engine at ConExpo. (Photo: Hyundai Doosan Infracore)

The hydrogen engine under development by HDI is an 11 L engine that produces 402 hp (300 kW) and a maximum torque of 1254 lb. ft. (1700 Nm) at 2000 rpm. The company said the new engine will meet EPA Tier 4, EU Stage 5 and Euro 7 emissions regulations and with CO2 emissions below 1 g/kWh, be classified as zero emissions in the EU.

HDI plans to leverage its existing engine technology and facilities to reduce costs and accelerate commercialization. The new hydrogen engines will be installed on commercial vehicles such as trucks and large buses, and construction equipment for validation by 2024, and full-scale mass production is planned for 2025.

“Hydrogen internal combustion engines will be used in mid-to-large-sized commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and construction equipment and mid-to-large-sized power generators,” said Kim Joong-soo, head of the HDI’s Engine Department. “We will put in the utmost effort to realize carbon neutrality in response to the eco-friendly market by developing green hydrogen-related technologies in line with increasingly strict carbon emission regulations.”

HDI said that H2 engines are most suitable for mid-to-large-sized vehicles and long-distance vehicles, as refueling can be accomplished in as little as 10 minutes for a range of more than 300 miles (500 km). H2 engines are 25 to 30% more economical than fuel cells or battery packs when vehicle price and maintenance costs are considered, HDI said.

HDI will showcase its H2 engines, EV battery packs and plug-in full hybrid powertrains at ConExpo.

