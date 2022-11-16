Hyundai Doosan Infracore in ag engine deal

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) announced it has won a contract to supply 8000 diesel engines to Italian agricultural machinery manufacturer Goldoni Keestrack. The agreement was signed at the recent EIMA International exhibition in Bologna, Italy.

Keestrack CEO Peter Hoogendoorn (left) and PS Hyungtaek Lim, head of sales for Hyundai Doosan Infracore at the signing of an engine supply agreement through which HDI will supply 8000 engines to Goldoni Keestrack for agricultural equipment. (Photo: Hyundai Doosan Infracore)

As part of the five-year deal, HDI will supply its G2 diesel engines to Goldoni Keestrack for tractors and other agricultural machines beginning in the first half of 2023.

The G2 engines to be supplied to Goldoni Keestrack include the inline four-cylinder, 2.4 L D24 diesel that incorporates HDI’s patented ULFC (ultra low fuel consumption) technology designed to optimize combustion, reduce fuel consumption and increase output. The engines meet EU Stage 5 emissions and their compact design is suitable for European tractors, the company said.

The 2.4 L G2 engine that will be supplied to Goldoni Keestrack by Hyundai Doosan Infracore. (Photo: Hyundai Doosan Infracore)

HDI said it is also planning to hold discussion with Keestrack, the Belgium-based holding company of Goldoni to supply engines, hybrids and battery packs for electric tractors. At Bauma 2022 in Munich, HDI unveiled a new range of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery packs as part of its e-Powerpack program.

“This contract showed the competitiveness of G2 engines in the European agricultural machinery market,” said PS Hyungtaek Lim, head of Sales at HDI. “We will expand the areas of export in Europe by diversifying the engine lineup and increasing competitiveness of the battery pack.”