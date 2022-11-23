Hyundai Doosan Infracore hits G2 milestone

Hyundai Doosan Infracore hit a production milestone with the production and shipment of its 500,000th small G2 diesel engine. The company held a ceremonial event on Nov. 22 at its Incheon, Korea, G2 facility to celebrate event, which came 10 years after production of the G2 engine began in October of 2012.

Employees at Hyundai Doosan Infracore’s Incheon, Korea, engine plant celebrated the production of the 500,000th G2 diesel engine. (Photo: Hyundai Doosan Infracore)

“The G2 engine is a high-efficiency, environmentally friendly engine produced with our very own technology and will be a key player that competes with global engine makers in markets such as the United States and Europe,” said Hyundai Doosan Infracore CEO and President Cho Young-cheul. “We need to proactively target these markets with advanced technologies, high quality engines and a diversified portfolio.”

The G2 engine family consists of 1.8 to 3.4 L inline three and four-cylinder engines with ratings ranging from 45 to 99 kW (61 to 135 hp). They are engineered to meet EU Stage 5 emissions regulations and are used in a variety of construction, forklift and agricultural equipment applications.

The G2 engine production hit 100,000 four years after its launch in 2012. By 2019, it reached the 250,000-engine mark before doubling that production total over the next three and a half years.

Going forward, Hyundai Doosan Infracore aims to increase annual production capacity from 70,000 to 100,000 engines by creating and expanding external production sites.

Cho shared his future vision for the G2 engines, noting, “We need to create a systematic production system in order to reach total production of 1 million engines in the next five years, which will require twice the current speed.’ He also encouraged HDI employees to “please also work on creating synergy between our three construction equipment companies as these engines will be applied to Hyundai Genuine’s forklifts and other vehicles along with Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment’s excavators developed on a new integrated platform.”