Hyundai Construction Equipment names Park president

By Chad Elmore01 November 2021

Stan Park is a 27-year veteran of HCEA.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. (HCEA) has announced the appointment of Stan Park as president of the company.

Hyundai

“Stan is a pillar of HCEA in North America and is well known throughout the organization domestically and abroad,” said Mike Ross, vice president of Sales, HCEA, Norcross, Ga.

“Park’s experience and leadership abilities will be essential in driving the success of Hyundai’s brand in North America going forward.”

A 27-year veteran of Hyundai, Park previously held various field and executive-level leadership roles, most recently as the vice president of Marketing and Dealer Development.

“For more than 20 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to grow with Hyundai. Today, I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the company to the next level,” Park said.

