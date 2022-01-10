Hydrogen and combustion engines were the top stories of 2021

We look back at some of the biggest and best stories from throughout the year…

While some are predicting the end of combustion engines, you couldn’t tell that by the top stories on Dieselprogress.com, as eight out of the top 10 were directly related to combustion engine technology or issues.

1 –Engine heavyweights form new development company

Three of Japan’s leading marine engine manufacturers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. and Japan Engine Corporation have announced the joint establishment of a new company - HyEng Corporation.

2 – California takes next step to ban small engines

Gov. Gavin Newsome over the weekend signed into law a bill that will prohibit most small off-road engines used in equipment such as mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, welders and generators, from being sold in the state of California.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has unveiled a corporate branding makeover.

3 – Rolls-Royce Power Systems unveils branding shake-up

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has unveiled a corporate branding makeover.

Rolls-Royce said it will be the corporate and employer brand and added that the mtu brand will be “reinforced as the sole product and solution brand”.

4 – Rolls-Royce agrees to sell Bergen Engines

Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement to sell its Bergen Engines medium speed liquid fuel and gas engines business to global engineering group Langley Holdings plc for an enterprise value of €63m. Langley is funding the deal, together with working capital requirements for the Bergen business going forward, from existing cash reserves.

US-based engine manufacturer Cummins is one of the company’s investing in hydrogen power .

5 – Cummins-led hydrogen engine project lands £14.6 million grant

A project led by Cummins has been given £14.6 million to develop a hydrogen-fuelled engine for commercial transport at the company’s Darlington, England plant.

6 – Scania to launch updated Euro 6 trucks

Scania said it will introduce a “substantially updated Euro 6 truck range”, scheduled for November 2021 which will incorporate a new powertrain.

https://www.dieselprogress.com/8013308.article

7 – John Deere invests in ClearFlame Engine Technologies

John Deere announced it has made an equity investment in ClearFlame Engine Technologies, an Illinois-based start-up dedicated to the development of clean engine technology.

8 – CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries

CNH Industrial N.V. entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries Inc., a U.S.-based provider of precision agriculture technology.

A JCB 4.8 L hydrogen engine, producing 70 kW, has been fitted into this JCB backhoe loader and is currently undergoing testing at a nearby proving ground in Staffordshire.

9 – Kohler’s Big Move In Small Engines

Kohler has unveiled a new range of small diesel engines for mobile and stationary applications. The Kohler Small Displacement (KSD) engines will be available globally in naturally aspirated, turbocharged and turbocharged charge-air cooled versions.

10 - JCB develops hydrogen-fueled engine

JCB has developed a hydrogen-fueled engine and also set up a specialist development team as the company believes the technology offers the quickest way to reach carbon dioxide emissions targets.