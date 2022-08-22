Hydreco introduces new hydraulics

By Roberta Prandi22 August 2022

A specialist in hydraulic solutions for mobile applications, Hydreco Hydraulics is part of the Duplomatic Group and is based in Poole, UK, but has several plants in Northern Italy. The company recently opened a new plant in Parma, Italy, for the production of external gear pumps with aluminium body and cast iron flange and body, in three series called HY1, HY2, and HY3; displacements cover from 1 to 63 cm3/rev.

At bauma 2022 (Hall A4.418), Hydreco will introduce the new Multifunction Handle Control (MHC) handle, a customizable solution with a robust and strong design in polyamide PA6 enriched with glass fiber. The handle can mount all controls from the Hydreco range, such as rocker switch, HYRP proportional roller, mini joystick, and others.

Hydreco's new directional control valves

The new MS Series of directional control valves will also be introduced at the show: a series of central bypass, six-way, open-center valves for off-highway applications. Available in three sizes: MS 60 with 60 L/min maximum flow rate; MS 90 with 90 L/min; and MS 120 with 120 L/min.

