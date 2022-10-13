Hydraulic Controls new Vanguard battery integrator

Briggs & Stratton has announced a new partnership with Hydraulic Controls Inc., a fluid power distributor in the Pacific Southwest. Through the partnership, Hydraulic Controls will be able to utilize Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery solutions in its custom power units.

“Hydraulic Controls has a longstanding history of delivering quality products and solutions to its customers,” said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager — Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “We are excited to have them join our growing list of Battery Technology Partners as we work together to deliver electric power solutions that meet the unique applications needs of their customers.”

Hydraulic Controls has 13 employee-owned branches located throughout California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. Each facility keeps an inventory suited to the local market, whether it is custom harvesting equipment for California agriculture, oil drilling in Colorado, mining in Utah and Arizona or industrial applications in major metropolitan areas. The company’s team includes multiple certified fluid power hydraulic specialists as well as experienced repair technicians.

“Today’s hydraulic systems are becoming increasingly complex as customers look to integrate more and more electronics into their systems,” said Rob Hulse, executive vice president at Hydraulic Controls. “With Vanguard’s electrification expertise and powerful battery solutions, we’ll be able to offer our customers electric power solutions they can depend on to deliver a rugged, reliable performance.”

Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs offer a fully integrated battery solution. The battery pack, battery management system and charger work seamlessly together to deliver efficient power and performance. Vanguard offers a competitive range of battery power solutions, including 1.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 3.8 kWh, 5 kWh, 7 kWh and 10 kWh options.