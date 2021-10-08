Hunter to lead Echandia’s new APAC office

By Chad Elmore08 October 2021

Echandia said it is seeing increased interest in Asia-Pacific region

Echandia

Echandia, a Swedish supplier of heavy-duty battery and fuel cell systems for maritime and industrial applications, has opened an office to serve Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries. It will be based in Bangkok and headed by David Hunter, previously business development manager at Danfoss Editron.

Echandia said it is seeing increased interest and traction in the APAC region and said it all started with a partnership with Damen Shipyards to electrify ship-handling tugboats to service New Zealand’s largest container and international trade terminal, the Ports of Auckland Limited.

“We are delighted to have David onboard to serve the fast-growing APAC market,” said Magnus Eriksson, CEO and founder of Echandia, based in Stockholm. “David draws on a wealth of experience and will be instrumental to Echandia’s ambition to electrify and power the world’s oceans. He has pioneered many cutting-edge projects such as the first all-electric passenger ferry fleet in Bangkok, which is typically the kind of projects we are looking at.”

Hunter has a long track record of working in the clean-tech industry with more than ten years in management positions with companies such as Danfoss Editron, Torqeedo and Green Energy Geothermal.

