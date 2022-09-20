Hug Engineering, Scania in SCR partnership

Emissions technology specialist Hug Engineering announced it is collaborating with Swedish diesel engine manufacturer Scania to complete its portfolio of IMO Tier III emissions certified engines.

Hug Engineering’s modular SCR system. (Photo: Hug Engineering)

Hug Engineering is supplying advanced catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for Scania’s largest marine diesel engines up to 640 kW (858 hp). IMO III-compliant version of Scania’s DI16 engine will be available for both propulsion and auxiliary applications.

Hug Engineering has developed a validated portfolio of aftertreatment solutions that are engineered to be easily adapted for various applications to meet the most stringent certifications while maintaining customization flexibility. Hug Engineering’s air-assisted dosing technology and modular design facilitate optimal sizing to address the full output range of Scania’s DI16 engine. A standardized system is available to Scania’s broad marine engine distributors network around the world.

More than 30 systems have already been sold, within one month after IMO certification, Hug Engineering said. First deliveries are planned for the end of this year.