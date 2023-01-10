Hotstart acquires Geo-Thermal Systems

Thermal management systems specialist Hotstart announced it has acquired Geo-Thermal Systems Inc. (GTS). No financial details were provided for the deal that was effective Dec. 22.

A Hotstart HE-24 High Efficiency Heating system incorporating heat pump technology the company gained through its acquisition of Geo-Thermal Systems Inc. (Photo: Hotstart)

Hotstart said acquisition brings to its portfolio a range of high efficiency heating systems using heat pump technology to maintain standby generators installed in the Americas. The GTS systems provide up to 75% energy savings while adding a level of backup redundancy with the existing engine heaters, Hotstart said.

GTS was founded in 1991 by Jim Whittlesey, a former Caterpillar employee who saw an opportunity to improve the traditional engine heating process for standby generators by adding a modified air-source heat pump to the existing block heater installation. GTS supplied its solution to customers during its 30 years of operation and thousands of heating systems have been installed on generators in facilities including commercial, industrial, government, military, universities, airports, hospitals and data centers.

The GTS product line be offered as Hotstart High Efficiency (HE) Heating Systems and Patrick Whittlesey, former GTS vice president of Operations, joins Hotstart as market manager – High Efficiency Generator Heating - Americas. He will be responsible for sales of heating systems throughout North, Central, and South America. GTS founder Jim Whittlesey will serve as advisor to Hotstart in a consultant role.

“I’m excited to have the GTS team join Hotstart,” said Terry Judge, CEO of Hotstart. “Their generator experience and strong customer relationships align well with our 80 years of engine heating expertise. We look forward to providing this technology to customers that seek energy savings and lower carbon footprints.”