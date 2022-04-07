Högberg named president of Volvo Penta North America

Will succeed Tony Kelleher who has served as acting president since last December

As of May 15, Fredrik Högberg will be the new president of Chesapeake, Va.-based Volvo Penta North America. He succeeds Tony Kelleher who has served as acting president since last December.

Fredrik Högberg. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“I am happy that Fredrik Högberg has decided to join the Volvo Penta team,” said Heléne Mellquist, president of Volvo Penta. “Fredrik has an extensive experience as a leader in the Volvo Group, and he has successfully been driving big transformation programs with people and customers in focus. This will be especially useful for the Volvo Penta transformation journey and our ambition to grow the business in North America,”

Högberg joined the Volvo Group in 1994 and has held a broad range of leading positions within the Volvo Group, including areas such as digital services, retail development, and aftermarket sales. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Services, Solutions, Digital & IT for Mack and Volvo Trucks North America.

Kelleher will continue his position as head of Customer Support & Training in North America.

Part of the Gothenburg, Sweden-headquartered Volvo Group, Volvo Penta manufactures, sells and services diesel engines and power systems for marine, stationary power and mobile industrial applications.