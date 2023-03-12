HiPower’s new battery power generator

HiPower Systems, the North America arm of Spain’s Himoinsa and a Yanmar Group company, is showing its new energy storage and distribution system at ConExpo. The EHR Battery Power Generator is designed to be integrated with a diesel or spark-ignited generator set or connected to public electricity grids or photovoltaic modules.

HiPower’s EHR Battery Power Generator. (Photo: HiPower Systems)

The unit integrates batteries, inverter, control unit, power connections, solar MC4 Connectors and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Trackers) within a compact canopy. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are designed for a 50,000-hour lifetime and at one cycle per day, this would allow for a life of approximately five years, the company said. In addition, the battery pack is replaceable.

The EHR is also equipped with the HiCore management system, a smart grid controller that selects the most favorable energy source for each charging condition, thereby achieving the greenest and most efficient energy solution.

The EHR is available in single-phase 10kVA and three-phase 15, 30 and 45kVA nominal power solutions, with two different storage capacity options per model. This configuration makes it possible to complete the battery charging process in less than 1.5 hours, the company said.

See HiPower Systems at ConExpo booth S-84014