Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma

The EHR is equipped with the HiCore System, a smart management technology that selects the most favorable energy source for each charging condition. (Photo: Himoinsa)

Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa has highlighted its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines.

The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power storage and distribution systems as part of its roadmap toward sustainability and achieving net-zero emissions.

The company recently introduced the EHR | Battery Power Generator (<60 kWh) and is in development on 500 kWh and 1 MW units in 20-ft. containers and 2 MW units in 40-ft. containers. The EHR, which will be demoed at Bauma, is equipped with the HiCore System, a smart management technology designed by Himoinsa that selects the most favorable energy source for each charging condition.

Himoinsa is displaying gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines at Bauma 2022. (Photo: Himoinsa)

“EHR is a new power storage and distribution system which can operate as a single source of power generation (stand-alone basis) for powering construction machinery (cranes, pumps...) or even as a recharging station for electrical construction machinery, as well as allowing integration with gas and diesel generator sets, thus reducing the number of hours of operation of the generator sets. The EHR is also designed to be connected to the grid or to photovoltaic modules,” said Miguel Ángel Ruiz, global engineering and product development head at Himoinsa.

The company also recently developed a generator set with an integrated LPG tank that can be connected to an external liquefied gas tank to extend runtime as required.

In addition, it is showing Stage V diesel generator sets, a lineup that ranges from 17 to 550 kVA and is suitable for use with HVO biofuel, as well as 1 MW gen-sets with Yanmar engines and the HRYW 1275 D5/6, which is powered by the AY40 engine incorporating Yanmar’s “Assign” combustion technology.

The company is also highlighting its light tower line with the HBOX+, which is powered by a Yanmar 2TNV70 two-cylinder engine with extended maintenance intervals of up to 600 hours and optimized fuel consumption of less than 0.55 l/h.