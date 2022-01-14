Himoinsa extends Stationary range of HS gen sets

Himoinsa HS90 gen set

Himoinsa has extended its Stationary range of HS generator sets. Where the line up previously included models from 10 to 50 kVA, the new additions extend that to power ranges between 60 and 90 kVA.

Where the original units used Yanmar engines (Himoinsa is part of the Yanmar Group), these latest gen sets have engines from FPT. In addition, the range includes HS40 canopies in four different sizes. The canopies can help to reduce oxidation and rust, extending the working life of the units. The canopies use self-extinguishing polyurethane foam and high-density rock wool.

Air intakes have been positioned to reduce sound emissions and prevent water ingress. An additional sound attenuation kit is also available.

Key features of the units include anchorage points for installation of standardised lifting rings. There is an extraction kt for managing the gen set during maintenance work. Different fuel tanks can be installed with need of a bridge crane. Optional lifting skids for forklifts are also available.

There are two distribution cable entries; a lower front entry which helps to reduce the gen set’s overall footprint, plus a lower side entry. Both have an aluminium cover to protect the entries.

The gen sets are available in both 50 and 60 Hz.

The containers have removable doors to allow full interior access for maintenance. This also helps to reduce the overall footprint when installing the unit in a building.

HS gen sets were originally introduced in late 2020. They are intended for use across a range of industries, or for emergency situations where continuous power is required.