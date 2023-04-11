Himoinsa acquires Portugal-based Powersil

Company executives celebrate completing purchase of Powersil (Photo: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa, a division of the Yanmar Group which has its headquarters in San Javier, Spain, has acquired Powersil, a Portuguese company which focuses on the sale of generator sets, together with the production of electrical panels and related automation systems.

Himoinsa stated that the purchase will be ‘part of its inorganic growth strategy’. Powersil operates within Portugal and across Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa.

Powersil is involved in delivery of specialised power solutions, based around gen sets or hybrid installations. The company offers mechanical, electrical and acoustic engineering for the power generation sector, working on projects which include data centres, hospitals and major shopping areas.

The relationship between the two companies started in 2016, when the company became Himoinsa’s Official Technical Service in Portugal.

“Thanks to this acquisition, we are now able to strengthen the synergies between the to companies and to start work on a joint growth plan to increase our industrial, technical and service capacity, the aim being to enhance our leading position in the Portuguese market,” said Sandra Santos, managing director of Himoinsa Portugal.

Himoinsa’s operations in Portugal started in 2002 and it is reported to have become one of the group’s most established European subsidiaries. The company currently has a technical/commercial/services team which has worked in close collaboration with Powersil.