Hengst appoints Norbert Gregor to Industrial Air Filtration unit

Peter Wink (left) and Norbert Gregor, Hengst Filtration

Hengst Filtration has appointed Norbert Gregor as group director and managing director of the Industrial Air Filtration business unit.

Gregor will share dual leadership with Merete Gotfredson, who heads the Process Air Filtration division as MD of the business unit.

Gregor and Gotfredson will report to Peter Wink, group vice president for Industrial Air Filtration.

“We are proud to have Norbert Gregor, a profound expert in industrial and molecular filtration, join Hengst,” said Peter Wink. “His international market experience in the filter industry and his well-known creativity in sales will give us a competitive edge in the further growth of this segment worldwide.”

With 25 years of related management experience, including time in Japan, Mexico, Spain and Italy, Gregor is a specialist in marketing, sales, business development and international corporate management.

In addition to these areas, his new role will also focus on sustainability and long-term value growth.

“Hengst built up a very innovative expertise in the automotive sector over decades, with which we offer very great advantages to the global markets in the field of Industrial Air Filtration under the strong Hengst brand,” said Gregor.