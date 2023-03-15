Hella lighting solutions for heavy-duty applications

Offered in ECE (shown) and SAE versions, the C240 LED combination headlamp can be mounted to equipment in various ways. (Photo: Hella)

Lighting and electronics company Hella, which operates under the Forvia umbrella, is presenting several new lighting solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, including the U.S. introduction of the C240 LED combination headlamp.

Offered in both ECE and SAE versions, the C240 combination headlamp boasts a robust design and can be mounted to construction and mining equipment in various ways. Functions include low beam, high beam, position light, daytime running light, hazard warning and front turn signal. The housing and lens are made of impact-resistant plastic, with the headlamp designed to be vibration-resistant, dust proof and waterproof. A Deutsch DT connector and an ISO pulse indicator failure check ensure the unit meets all functional safety requirements.

The S Series work lamps feature LED technology and are available with a round or square design. (Photo: Hella)

Also new are the S Series work lamps featuring LED technology and providing homogeneous illumination with a color temperature of around 6500 Kelvin. Integrated electronics protect the device in case of polarity reversal and ensure constant brightness even with the operating voltage fluctuating between 9 to 32 V DC, said Hella. Depending on the model, the S series is available with a round or square design, in a surface mounted or recessed version and in close-range and long-range illumination. Further model and illumination variants are under development.

Another highlight for heavy-duty applications is the RokLUME 280N Smart intelligent work lamp. With its light settings, the color temperature changes from warm to cool white and the light color to green or amber, depending on the variant, adjusting light color to ensure visibility even in fog, snow or other limited visibility conditions. The brightness level can also be adjusted to current lighting conditions using the dimming function. Six illumination options are available, including ZeroGlare. Operation is via the Hella control panel or the human machine interface in the vehicle.

The RokLUME 280N Smart intelligent work lamp can adjust light color to maximize visibility even in low visibility conditions. (Photo: Hella)

Other products on display include:

the Module 70 and Power Beam models, available in 1000 and 1850-lumen versions, and Module 90, available in 1850 and 4000 lumen versions;

the RokLUME 280N Gen. 2 series work lamps for harsh mining environments and heavy-duty applications, offering light output of up to 5000 lumens and six illumination options;

plus a complete product portfolio ranging from front and rear lighting, VISIOTECH projection technology, and warning lights to electrical and electronic products.

See Hella at ConExpo booth S62633