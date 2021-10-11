Hella introduces tiny LED beacon

Hella, the lighting and electronics company, has launched its smallest homologated beacon to date. With a height of 68 mm, the K-LED Nano offers LED technology in the smallest spaces, which makes it ideal for municipal vehicles, tractors and large vehicles that have to comply with a height restriction or have little mounting space available.

The K-LED Nano uses flashing light to generate a long-range, amber warning signal to alert other road users and secure work sites. For this purpose, it has a particularly high light intensity, for which it has European ECE standard R65 Class 1 approval and American SAE standard J845 Class 1 approval. “With the K-LED Nano, we are bringing a powerful beacon onto the market that optimally complements our portfolio and can be used flexibly,” says Ani Stepanyan, product manager at Hella.

The company offers the beacon in three different surface mounting variants. With a bolt circle diameter of 130 mm, the standard version covers the usual Hellamounting points, enabling a one-to-one replacement, if an upgrade to LED technology is desired, for example. On request, a slim version with a diameter of 109 mm is also available for vehicle manufacturers and in addition, customers can also obtain a variant with flexible pipe socket mounting. The shock-absorbing and vibration-damping base tilts briefly by up to 45 degrees and cushions strong impacts, said the company.