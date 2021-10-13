Helios introduces uControl mobile machine controller

New uControl mobile machine controller series from the Enovation Controls brand of Helios, with MC4-26-20 on the left and MC4-21-14H8 on the right.

Helios Technologies has launched uControl mobile machine controllers, a new product offering developed under its Enovation Controls brand for proportional control of heavy-duty equipment in ultra-rugged environments.

“The new uControl platform is a major opportunity for our customers with complex electro-hydraulic requirements,” said Josef Matosevic, the company’s president and CEO. “With uControl mobile machine controllers, Helios now offers customers throughout our targeted markets a full lineup of rugged, robust solutions to address a broad array of mobile control system requirements.”

Engineered for heavy-duty equipment of all shapes and sizes, the company said its uControl mobile machine controllers are durable and achieve total machine control with precision fluid-power and equipment performance. Originally previewed in 2020, the uControl MC4-26-20, has extensive and software selectable I/O, with 26 total inputs, 20 total outputs and three CAN channels. It is joined by the uControl MC4-21-14-H8, with 21 software selectable inputs, eight configurable high-current outputs, 14 configurable standard outputs and three CAN channels.

“uControl machine controllers are truly revolutionary with unique software configurable inputs and outputs,” said Doug Conyers, vice president of Helios Center of Engineering Excellence. “Other controllers can be difficult to apply in diverse applications, but the flexibility uControl machine controllers provide reduces both development time and complexity.”

Fully sealed and rated to meet IP69K, the controllers can handle the heat and vibration inside an engine compartment. When coupled with the ACE software platform from Enovation Controls, the company said users can unlock maximum hardware potential and create robust control and display software while increasing development efficiency.

To help roll out the machine controllers, Enovation Controls onboarded several new distributors and integrators across the United States.

“Our premier distribution partners are ready to deliver uControl solutions to customers,” said John Shea, Chief Commercial Officer. “Not only are they prepared to integrate uControl machine controllers, a number of them also represent Helios’s Sun Hydraulics brand of fluid power motion control technologies and will be able to leverage both product lines to create engineered packages that reduce complexity and enhance the equipment experience.”