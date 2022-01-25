HED, TTControl in joint technology and sales deal

HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices), the Hartford, Wis., designer and manufacturer of vehicle controls, HMI and telematics for mobile equipment, has announced a joint technology and sales agreement with TTControl, a joint venture company of TTTech and Hydac and a global supplier of functional safety control systems. No financial details were provided.

HED said the agreement will allow it to enhance its existing vehicle control systems offering to now include safety rated controller products. In conjunction, TTControl will enhance its offering with access to HED’s product portfolio.

“We are very excited to partner with TTControl and implement our strategic vision of offering safety-rated products to our markets,” said Steve Magee, vice president of Sales and Marketing at HED. “TTControl/Hydac has an excellent portfolio of hardware and software tools, as well as sensors for creating functional safety control applications for mobile vehicles. We feel confident they will be a long-term partner in supporting our growth strategy.”

Safety-certified electronic controllers, displays, keypads and sensors for heavy-duty vehicles remain a challenge for many companies as the ISO 26262 A level standard and accompanying B level standards such as IEC 61508 and ISO 13849 are applied by region or industry. It is expected that the next revision of the ANSI A92 Aerial Work Platforms standard may include elements of functional safety.

“Functional safety is becoming more and more important in the North American mobile market,” said Christopher Kolbe, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Hydac USA Inc. “We believe that our partnership with HED strengthens our ability to meet the needs of the growing demand in the marketplace.

“Hydac/ TTControl has a robust, innovate portfolio of hardware and software solutions and sensors, while HED can provide that local engineering expertise to make sure the application is done right for their customer base.”