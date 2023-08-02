HAWE Hydraulik opens subsidiary in Canada

In line with the HAWE Hydraulik SE’s strategy to focus more strongly on the North American market, the 100% subsidiary HAWE Hydraulik Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada was founded July 1. HAWE is thus consistently pursuing its three-continent sales strategy.

HAWE compact power units assembled as a system solution in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: HAWE)

HAWE products have been offered in the Canadian market for many years through various local sales partners. Among others, HydraFab Fluid Power Inc., founded in Mississauga in 1989, supports customers with hydraulic solutions that contain HAWE products. As early as 2018, HAWE acquired 55% of the shares in HydraFab and thus took the first steps toward its own subsidiary in Canada.

So far, HydraFab’s main business has been system solutions for industrial hydraulics and energy sectors. In the future, manufacturers of drilling rigs, aerial work platforms and crawlers will also be served directly from the final assembly in Mississauga in order to offer attractive delivery times for the customer-specific control blocks, said the company. Competence in electronic control, software development and electrification is also being systematically expanded.

The product knowledge of the more than 40 employees is already very good, said the company.

“In 1989, I got to know HAWE and its products at a customer meeting,” said General Manager Richard Gores. “Since then, I have been a regular participant in international sales meetings and work closely with HAWE’s headquarters in Munich and with my colleagues in the USA.”

Gore said business relations in the local market will continue seamlessly under the familiar Hydrafab brand, which will become part of HAWE Hydraulik Canada.