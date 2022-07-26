Hatz presents Digital Solutions

Motorenfabrik Hatz will present at its booth at bauma 2022 show (Hall A4.449) its expanded digital offer Hatz Digital Solutions: an easy to retrofit solution that utilizes an IoT-module.

One new feature is the Hatz Performance Tracking (in trial by pilot customers): a fleet management service that supplies structured information, such as the operating status, consumption, or location of digitally connected Hatz engines. Also new is the Smart Automated Remote Application that helps with processes that are difficult to access or located in remote areas; it can integrate sensor data or information from third-party systems.

The Performance Tracking feature in Hatz’ Digital Solutions suite

The company will also present a case-study for an electrical system toolkit for compact construction machines developed together with Inecosys, a specialist in control and electronics systems for drive solutions that Hatz acquired last year.

Hatz said the toolkit assists the machine’s operator in focusing on their core tasks using also satellite navigation for autonomous driving. The optimized electrical drive system is composed of a motor, an application-neutral control and development platform, plus a battery including battery management system.

Leitmotif for Hatz at bauma will be the transformation from a manufacturer of high-quality, compact diesel engines into a technology company.

Hatz will also exhibit at bauma in the open-air area between hall A4/A5, booth 34.

