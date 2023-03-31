Hallite buys Australian hydraulic seal supplier

Hallite Seals Australia, a subsidiary of global hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions supplier Hallite, has announced its acquisition of SealTeam Australia. No financial details of the purchase, which includes SealTeam’s sister company, AB Seals, were provided.

Hallite has announced its aquisition of SealTeam Australia and its sister company AB Seals. (Photo: SealTeam Australia)

SealTeam Australia and AB Seals, specialize in the distribution of standard and tailored, highly technical hydraulic and pneumatic sealing solutions. The companies provide a wide range of seal profiles suitable for any application, developed with high-performance materials, Hallite said.

“As an official distributor for Hallite, AB Seals has been a trusted partner for more than 20 years,” said John Curtis, global managing director at Hallite. “And SealTeam brings great polymer engineering experience, seal design expertise, and local hydraulic seal testing facilities. As a result, we are confident that Hallite will gain a team of trusted experts and an agile, responsive offering that will allow us to further strengthen our presence in the aftermarket space while maintaining the quality of customer service we are known for.”

Hallite said the acquisition will grow its local customer-focused team and will expand its reach in Australia with the support of its network of global technical experts. This strategy aligns with the company’s mission to enhance customers’ experience and deliver meaningful innovations.

Hallite will integrate the SealTeam group into its brand, and Neil Tindle, the company’s managing director, will assume the role of managing director for the combined Hallite Australia operation.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey as part of the Hallite team,” Tindle said. “Our companies share a mission to provide high-quality products, supported by a team of technical experts and offer nimble and fast service. By joining forces, our team will benefit from Hallite’s global support network and the support of Michelin – all of this while maintaining the fast service offering that our customers choose us for.”