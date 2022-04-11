Hägele GmbH announces Cleanfix promotions

Hägele GmbH, the German manufacturer of Cleanfix reversible fans, announced a number of personnel promotions throughout its global operations. They include: Steffen Erhardt to director of Engineering; Matthias Fischer to team lead, Application Engineering; Gideon Flor to marketing manager; Brad Reibling to production manager, North America; and Michael Anderson to marketing manager, North America.

Steffen Erhardt

“We are always extremely proud to be able to promote long-serving and extremely loyal employees,” said CEO Benjamin Hägele. “These most recent promotions, effective Jan. 1, 2022, reflect the tireless dedication each of these professionals has provided and will continue to provide our organization.”

Erhardt joined Hägele GmbH in 2009 and, since 2018, has been senior design engineer. Now as director of Engineering, he is responsible for all technical initiatives and properties of Cleanfix worldwide and 20 engineers worldwide.

Matthias Fischer

Fischer joined the Cleanfix Engineering Dept. in 2006 after a career that included stints as an ag machine operator and mechanic. As team lead, Application Engineering, he has oversight and management over staff that is charged with the critical responsibility of applying the custom Cleanfix cooling and cleaning solution to equipment active in the market.

Starting in 2004 as a working student in the Production Dept., Gideon Flor moved into Service Management in 2008, and then in 2011 started working in Advertising and Technical Documentation, becoming head of that department in 2012.

Gideon Flor

As marketing manager, Flor’s additional duties include development and implementation of corporate marketing strategies, working with product development and sales teams on programs and campaigns, oversight of global marketing initiatives, and management of the marketing staff and budget.

Reibling joined Cleanfix North America as production supervisor in 2020 after 25 years of experience on the quality side of manufacturing, most recently for a leading automotive sector supplier.

Brad Reibling

A 30-year veteran of North America’s heavy equipment and farm machinery trade press and marketing industries, Anderson began working with Cleanfix North America as an outside marketing service provider and consultant in 2018.

Michael Anderson

He joined the staff of Cleanfix North America in 2019 as marketing coordinator.

Developed and manufactured in Schorndorf, Germany, Cleanfix reversible fans are installed in a wide range of self-propelled equipment used in agriculture, construction, waste and recycling, forestry and mining and other equipment markets.