Griffin named CFO of Walbro

Walbro LLC has announced that Shane Griffin has been promoted to CFO from his global controller role to succeed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Thomson, who will retire at the end of June 2022. Thomson will transition to an advisory role through the end of June.

Shane Griffin. (Walbro photo)

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and over 2000 Walbro employees, we want to thank Steve for his leadership and impact during his two decades of service to the organization,” said Walbro CEO Matt Riddle. “Steve has served as a key partner to multiple CEOs and has been instrumental in driving Walbro’s strategic direction and financial results.”

In his new role, Thomson will advise corporate and business unit leadership, mentor high potential finance talent, and support the Board of Directors on special projects, as needed. He will also assist and support Walbro’s new CFO in guiding the company to achieve its desired financial results.

Griffin joined Walbro in June 2004 and has held a variety of leadership positions in finance and accounting. In his previous role based in Tokyo, Japan, Griffin was the global corporate controller, responsible for leading financial activities for Walbro’s five manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Griffin and his family have recently relocated from Tokyo to the Washington D.C. metro area.

“I want to thank Steve for his leadership, guidance and mentoring, and for his confidence in me as I step into this role,” said Griffin. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with our very talented finance team and Walbro employees around the world as we continue to advance the sales and profitability of this great company.”

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Walbro is a global company supplying engine management, fuel systems and specialty products for the lawn and garden, recreational and marine, outdoor power equipment and other markets.