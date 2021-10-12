Get views from the top at the DP Summit

Attendees to the third Diesel Progress Summit will get a unique “view from the top” from the Summit’s morning and afternoon keynote speakers.

Dr. Frank Hiller

The morning keynote will be delivered by Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the executive board of Deutz AG. Dr. Hiller, who has led the Cologne, Germany-headquartered engine and drive systems manufacturer since 2017, will discuss the status of engines and new power alternatives.

Cummins Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite

The afternoon keynote will be delivered by Tony Satterthwaite, vice chairman of Cummins, who will discuss how the industry is transitioning from conventional engines to a range of new power technologies.

Along with the keynotes, the daylong sessions will include presentations on improvements in combustion engine technologies as well as detail the growing slate of alternatives, including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen combustion engines and battery-electric systems.

The theme of the Summit, which will be held at the Loew’s Chicago O’Hare Hotel, is “Power Technologies for Today and Tomorrow.” The Summit will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a pre-Summit reception on Oct. 25.

The event will also include networking sessions during the day, and a drinks reception and dinner in the evening. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Diesel Progress Awards, which cover eight separate categories.

For more information on how to attend, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/.