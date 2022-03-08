Generac suspends sales to Russia

Generac Holdings Inc., a global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology, power generation systems and other power products, is the latest to react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wisconsin-based company announced that, effective immediately, it is temporarily suspending its branch operations and sales in Russia.

(Photo: Generac)

“Generac joins the global community in denouncing the Russian regime’s attacks on Ukraine,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. “Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people, and we stand in solidarity with others around the world in calling for peace.”

Generac manufactures a range of commercial and consumer power generation products, as well as light towers, heaters and pumps for construction applications.

Sales in Russia comprise less than 1% of Generac’s total revenue, and the impact on the company’s financial results is not expected to be material. Generac does not have any employees stationed in Ukraine.