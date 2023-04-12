Generac launches commercial battery systems

Generac Industrial Power, part of Generac Power Systems, Inc., has unveiled a new series of stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS). The SBE series battery systems will be available with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt battery chemistries, are designed to pair with Generac’s line of gas and diesel generator sets for full-facility resilience during long-duration blackouts and can also pair with onsite solar energy systems to help reduce both carbon footprint and energy costs.

Generac Industrial Power has unveiled the new SBE series battery energy storage systems (BESS) that offer capacities from 200 to 1000 kWh. (Photo: Generac)

Available in energy capacities ranging from 200 to 1000 kWh, the new stationary battery energy storage systems enable commercial and industrial customers to save on energy costs by reducing peak charges and taking advantage of utility time-of-use rates. The products can also provide site resilience during brownouts or power quality issues, and back up critical loads during shorter duration blackouts, Generac said. Customers also have an opportunity to earn additional revenue by monetizing the energy storage asset to support grid resilience.

“Energy management today increasingly means balancing a combination of carbon reduction, energy savings and energy resilience goals,” said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of Industrial - Americas at Generac. “Our SBE series demonstrates advanced energy technology from a leading company with more than 60 years of experience providing energy solutions.”

The SBE series will be offered as standalone energy storage products, as well as paired with Generac’s existing lineup of generators and power-enabling products and technologies including transfer switches, breakers, remote connectivity solutions and the Concerto distributed energy resource management system.

The SBE series will be available later this year, Generac said.