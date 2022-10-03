Generac in fuel cell deal for North America

Global power specialist Generac Power Systems and EODev, a French developer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generation systems, today announced a formal distribution agreement through which Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 large-scale, zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market.

Generac will distribute EODev’s GEH2 hydrogen fuel cell power systems in North America. (Photo: EODev)

Generac said the distribution agreement signifies the continued growth and availability of alternative energy solutions for the industrial power sector, which addresses a market in transition to low-carbon and emission-free power solutions.

The collaboration also emphasizes Generac’s Powering A Smarter World strategic focus and expands EODev’s presence in the North American market with its advanced hydrogen fuel cell power generators.

Generac has placed an initial order for the GEH2 generators, some of which have already arrived in the United States. Generac said its ability to manage in-house service and maintenance, rental solutions and client support teams across the country make it an ideal partner for EODev’s expansion plans in North America, as Generac can provide acquisition, installation and servicing of the GEH2 units.

“Generac Industrial Power is proud to partner with EODev to offer GEH2 hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America,” said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of Industrial – Americas at Generac. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows us to provide solutions that are engineered for the planet, while delivering value to customers committed to investments in carbon-free solutions.

“Hydrogen fuel cell power generators can play an important component in the expanding alternative energy space, and the GEH2 platform demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge products that improve energy resiliency, optimize energy efficiency, and lead in environmental stewardship.”

The GEH2 uses a fuel cell and a lithium iron phosphate battery, reducing noise emissions and providing an instant start. This combination of power enables the GEH2 to deliver up to 110 kVA of power. Developed for ease of use, the GEH2 system is equipped with event-driven electrical outlets, standardized frequency and voltage levels, as well as remote monitoring and data acquisition.

“We are delighted to have Generac further the EODev promise in the North American market,” said Jérémie Lagarrigue, chief executive officer of EODev. “Beyond their vast expertise, we share a common ambition to accelerate the energy transition through our clean and innovative solutions.” market.”

The GEH2 technology was developed with the aim of easily integrating into all industries and environments. It is suitable for virtually all sites and sectors of activity, EODev said, whether customers are seeking energy autonomy, desiring a backup solution, or operating in a confined site or regulated zero-emissions zones.