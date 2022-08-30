Generac Grid Services to deliver DERMS to Dominion Energy

The Concerto DERMS solution will enable Dominion Energy to manage both smaller behind-the-meter devices and large front-of-meter devices, such as solar and energy storage. (Photo: Dominion Energy Virginia)

Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems, announced its selection by Dominion Energy Virginia to provide a Concerto comprehensive distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) solution to the utility. Dominion Energy Virginia, headquartered in Richmond, will utilize the solution to control distributed energy resources (DERs) for grid reliability purposes.

The Concerto platform can be used to access and manage current and planned DERs, including smaller consumer-owned, behind-the-meter devices such as residential solar arrays, battery storage, smart thermostats, electric vehicles and other capacity resources, said Generac Grid Services. It will also aid utilities such as Dominion Energy in managing large front-of-meter devices, such as solar and energy storage.

The DERMS solution will help to unify Dominion Energy’s growing fleet of DERs via direct connection to its utility control systems.

“This is a landmark, enterprise-level DERMS deployment that will aggregate many different types of DERs, integrate to utility systems and be used for both simple and advanced distribution optimization use cases,” stated James Carr, president of Generac Grid Services, which was formed in 2021 as part of its parent company’s shift to becoming an energy technology and services provider.

“Concerto will allow us to monitor, control and optimize increasing levels of DERs on our system to maintain the safe and reliable grid that our customers expect,” said Robbie Wright, vice president - 2 Grid & Technical Solutions, Dominion Energy. “This is a key component of our efforts to modernize the electric grid, and we’re looking forward to its implementation.”

Once integrated into Dominion Energy’s Advanced Distribution Management System, the Concerto platform will process information such as weather data, network conditions, demand forecasts and utility customer requirements to recognize distribution system issues and rapidly dispatch the appropriate mix of DERs to respond. The utility company will also leverage the platform to balance supply and demand on its grid through the provision of advanced-use cases, including real-time voltage support at specific locations.

In addition, Dominion Energy will use the platform to create value for customers by enabling those with approved DERs to either participate in existing programs or through the PJM wholesale electricity market, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of electricity between 13 states and the District of Colombia.