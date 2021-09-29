Generac expanding Wisconsin operations

Generac, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced it is expanding its presence in Wisconsin by investing an additional $53 million in its facilities across the state and creating more than 700 new jobs.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) is assisting the project by authorizing an additional $9 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits if the company meets its capital investment and job creation goals by 2024.

“Generac is experiencing phenomenal demand and growth as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer-lasting power outages,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “We are proud to continue to expand our presence in Wisconsin as we work to meet the incredible market demand. This new facility and our new agreement with the state will allow us to continue to grow Generac to best serve our customers, partners and our people.”

The company’s additional $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building, plus the creation of 700 new manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state by the end of 2024.

The company’s global headquarters has been in Waukesha and will remain its primary location for corporate operations. The new Pewaukee office, which was announced at the end of July, will house 300 employees, allowing the company to continue growing its research and development and headquarters functions to support significant global growth across multiple product lines.

Generac provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar and battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959 in Wisconsin, the company introduced one of the first affordable backup generators and was of the creators of automatic home standby generators, a segment in which the company said nearly eight of 10 generators sold is a Generac.

“Generac has a 62-year track record of investing in people and production in Wisconsin,” said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer of Generac. “This announcement affirms the company’s continued commitment as we continue to serve our customers with essential power solutions.”