Gaseous prime generator from Generac

Generac Industrial Power, a designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, has announced the addition of the new gaseous CG125 - 150 KWe prime generator to its product lineup. The unit uses a new 9.3 L engine, designed for better fuel consumption while providing extended maintenance service intervals compared to leading competitors.

Generac said its 9.3 L engine, designed for better fuel consumption while providing extended maintenance service intervals compared to leading competitors. (Photo: Generac)

“Purpose built for meeting the toughest demands for prime and continuous operation applications with wide ranges of fuel qualities, the G9.3L engine delivers where performance, longevity, and durability matter most,” said Matthew Wiese, senior product manager, Generac Industrial Power. “With a focus on total cost of ownership, this unit delivers on the key areas of success for 8760-hour runtime applications that the market requires.”

The new CG125 - 150 KWe prime generator is immediately available for ordering and quoting. Units are expected to be available to ship in Q2 2022.