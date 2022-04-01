Frontier Power acquires M-K Power Products

Frontier Power Products ULC, headquartered in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, has acquired Ontario-based M-K Power Products Corp. No financial details were provided.

Frontier Power has acquired Ontario, Canada, engine distributor M-K Power Products. (Photo: M-K Power Products)

With completion of this acquisition, Frontier Power Products adds Ontario into its territory, that previously included Yukon, Northwest Territory, Nunavut, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Both Frontier and M-K have long histories of service to their customers, strong relationships with their vendors, and building a healthy, productive work environments for their employees,” said a statement from M-K Power Products. “We are looking forward to continuing this advancement in pursuit of broader solutions, not just in engine technology, but hybridization and full electric powertrain. This acquisition continues our path forward to world-class distribution and engineered customer solutions.”

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, M-K Power Products was founded in 1982 and is a distributor of John Deere, Kubota, Ford industrial, Zenith and Beta Marine diesel, gasoline and gaseous-fueled engines, covering a range from 6.2 to 684 hp. M-K also sells and services Funk powertrain components and Flowserve process equipment.

Founded in 1983, Frontier Power Products specializes in engines and power generation products. It se;;s and services industrial, marine and power generation engines from John Deere, Kubota, Mitsubishi and GE, along with generator sets and switchgear from accessories from Kohler, Funk powertrain products, pumps, light towers and other products and accessories.

Frontier is part of Brandt Holdings, which also owns Iowa distributor Northstar Power.