Free webinar from Off-Highway Research

Off-Highway Research will hold a free virtual Off-Highway Global Briefing on Tuesday Dec. 14. The webinar, which will be held at 9 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (3 p.m. BST/4 p.m. CET), will look at long-term changes in the types of customers for construction equipment in Europe.

Off-Highway Research’s next free webinar will highlight long-term changes in construction equipment customers in Europe. Reuters photo

With insights drawn from Off-Highway Research’s new Customer Group Database Service, the webinar will look at equipment sales across multiple countries and machine types to highlight changing buying patterns in the industry.

Off-Highway Research’s Customer Group Database Service, which will be launched at the start of 2022, provides information on the different types of buyers for each machine type and how this has changed over time. Annual sales for each equipment type in each country are broken down into a number of customer groups such as contractors, mining & quarrying, rental etc.

As well as allowing clients to view individual countries and machine types in isolation, this data can be analyzed across multiple countries and machines to provide insights into the profound changes which take place over time in equipment buying patterns. Initially the database will provide information on customer groups in Europe, with more countries being added in the future.

Off-Highway Research is a management consultancy specializing in the research and analysis of international construction and agricultural equipment markets. The company was formed in 1981 as part of The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and is now owned by KHL, as is Diesel Progress.

The webinar is sponsored by Lawsons Global Recruitment and Diesel Progress sister publication Construction Europe. For more information and to register, click here.