Franchi gets marine post at Kohler

Kohler Power Systems, part of the Kohler Co. Power Group, has appointed Guido Franchi to product manager – global marine.

Guido Franchi

In his new position, Franchi will lead the development, growth and maintenance of the commercial and pleasure craft global marine product lines. This includes creating and executing product line strategies that support Kohler’s global marine segment strategy, new product development programs, pricing, support promotions, channel development and forecasting.

“Guido has a passion for boating, starting his career as a yacht captain, and we are pleased to have him apply this passion along with his technical expertise to help advance our global marine business,” said Patrick Kline, senior regional manager-global marine.

Franchi joined Lombardini in 2007 as the quality manager for marine engines and progressed to sales manager for marine engines. Most recently, he served as the product manager for industrial and marine diesel engines, helping to launching the new Kohler KSD series diesel engine in 2021.

A mechanical engineer, Franchi is located near Rome, Italy.