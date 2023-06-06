FPT powers New Holland straddle tractors

FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, is supplying 3.6 L F36 Stage V/Tier 4 Final diesel engines for the recently launched New Holland TE6 Straddle Tractor range. The TE6.120N and TE6.150N multifunction tractors are designed for narrow vineyards that require machines with high maneuverability and compact dimensions.

FPT’s 3.6 L F36 Stage V engines are powering a new line of multifunctional vineyard tractors from New Holland. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The design of the Straddle Tractor range is inspired by the Straddle Tractor Concept, created by New Holland in collaboration with Italian design firm Pininfarina. The concept tractor, winner of the Good Design Award and the German Design Award in 2022, featured a futuristic and stylish look inspired by the shape of a glass of champagne as an homage to premium winemakers from regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy.

The new TE6.120N and TE6.150N are designed to adapt to narrow French vineyards and to any terrain with similar characteristics. They are multifunctional with three independent tool zones for multiple implement combinations.

The F36 four-cylinder, turbocharged engines powering the tractors are mid-row longitudinally mounted for better weight distribution. Their maintenance-free HI-eSCR2 compact aftertreatment system is designed to ensure that all-round visibility is not compromised, FPT noted.

The engine powering the TE6.120N is rated 115 hp (86 kW) at 2,300 rpm and produces 506-Nm max torque at 1,300 rpm, while the TE6.150N’s engine provides 141-hp (105 kW) max power at 2,300 rpm and max torque of 600 Nm at 1,500 rpm. Both have bore x stroke dimensions of 102 mm x 110 mm and utilize a common rail injection system (1800 bar). Other features include a new single cooling block (water, oil, air) with dual fan, and integrated fuel, urea and oil tanks to speed up refilling operations.