FPT powers CASE new E-Series crawler excavators

The new E-Series crawler excavators from CASE Construction Equipment will be powered by FPT Industrial’s NEF engines compliant with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations. Let’s clear up right away that the E in E-Series stands for Excellence.

These crawler excavators are available in seven models ranging from 13 to 30 tonne and with them CASE completes its Stage 5 offering and chose NEF engines by FPT; the 13-18 tonne models feature the 4.5-L N45 engine, while the 21-30 tonne models are equipped with the six-cylinder 6.7-L N67.

These engines have an EGR-free architecture and mount FPT-patented HI-eSCR2 aftertreatment system which has no need for mechanical cleaning or replacement parts over its life cycle. High-capacity filters with clogging sensor reach service intervals of up to 1 000 hours.

To allow the use of renewable fuels, NEF Stage 5 engines fitted on all E-Series models are compatible with EN15940-compliant fuels, such as hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVOs).

“The new CASE E-Series excavators are a perfect example of how a combination of new and leading features can integrate and work together to deliver customers great and real benefits,” said Diego Rotti, Off-Road Product Marketing Manager of FPT Industrial. “We are proud to provide CASE Construction Equipment with powerful and efficient engine solutions granting the technological excellence they deserve and to do our very best to keep CASE at the top of such a competitive and demanding industry.”