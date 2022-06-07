FPT plant in Argentina reaches 150,000 engine mark

FPT Industrial plant in Cordoba, Argentina celebrates 150,000 engine milestone

The FPT Industrial plant in Cordoba, Argentina has reached a new production milestone, delivering its 150,000th engine.

The plant produces engines from the 9, 10, 13 and NEF engine ranges, intended for the transport and agriculture markets. This includes Iveco Trucks, New Holland Agriculture, Case IH and Case Construction machinery.

The engines are used across the domestic market and also exported throughout South America.

Since it was opened in 2012, the Cordoba engine plant has set quality and production benchmarks for production.

In 2018, the plant produced 17,000 engines, while implementing such features as autonomous maintenance, together with new work organisation and production processes. In the same year, the plant achieved Bronze level World Class Manufacturing status.

The plant is now the reference point of Iveco Group for ‘Driving Operations Together’, a new programme intended to optimise operations and improve sustainability through continuous improvement.

“We are very proud of this great achievement for our plant, which is testament to the excellence and quality of the engines, but also the teamwork and the skills of our employees, who strive daily to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. Without the joint work of all the parts that make up FPT Industrial, this would not be possible,” commented Sylvain Blaise, president, Powertrain.