FPT Industrial supports sustainability and art

FPT Industrial confirms its commitment to sustainability through contemporary art by becoming Technical Sponsor of the Italian Pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, for which it delivered one of its engines.

The Italian Pavilion stars artist Gian Maria Tosatti with an environmental installation by Eugenio Viola entitled Storia della Notte e Destino delle Comete [History of Night and Destiny of Comets], which investigates the relationship between man and nature and encourages reflection on the current state of humanity and its future prospects, explicitly referring to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Storia della Notte e Destino delle Comete invites the visitor into a narrative experience that declares the urgent need to reflect on the most appropriate ways of refocusing attention on the environment, the urban landscape and sustainable ecologies. The spaces dedicated to the final vision, Destiny of Comets, feature the engine loaned for the project by FPT Industrial, which the artist has placed at the center of one of his scenarios. The exhibition concludes with a powerful epilogue, in which the sign foretelling a happy ending appears: a message of hope about the destiny awaiting humanity that, like a comet, has crossed the universe with a great luminous trail.

“We are delighted to support the Italian Pavilion at the 2022 Art Biennale, and although the art world may seem very distant from our activities, for FPT it is a way of communicating our values,” said Carlo Moroni, Head of FPT Industrial Brand Communication.

This initiative forms part of a path which the company set out on in 2019, when it was Main Sponsor of the Italian Pavilion at the 2019 Art Biennale, and promoted the installation Consider yourself as a guest (Cornucopia) by artist Christian Holstad. The work, an oversized cornucopia – an ancient symbol of luck and abundance – made from plastic waste, was FPT Industrial’s first reflection on the urgent need to tackle the pollution of our seas and oceans.

In 2020 the company launched the FPT for Sustainable Art Award, a prize for sustainability and innovation in contemporary art, which was won in 2021 by Dutch artist Lennart Lahuis.