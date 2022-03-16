FPT Industrial in charity Africa project

FPT Industrial recently announced a cooperation with CNH Industrial on an initiative for the WeWorld charity in Mozambique to boost resilience against climate change and support the community.

In cooperation with the WeWorld charity organization, CNH Industrial and FPT Industrial will focus on a project in the district of Sussundenga and the administrative area of Dombe, in the province of Manica in the west of the country, which is often hit by major cyclones. The partnership will build resilient communities and schools, as well as improve risk management in this vulnerable area frequently exposed to the hydro-meteorological effects of climate change.

FPT Industrial will also donate an N45 SM 1A 59-65 kW genset to the Civil Protection (INGD) headquarters in Maputo, which will be managed by the local dealer. The generator will guarantee electrical continuity following severe natural disasters affecting the utilities and powerlines, while also ensuring that Civil Protection operatives and other emergency workers can continue their emergency-related operations.

“We are fully engaged in the energy transition, with projects at both global and local level,” said Egle Panzella, Sustainability Manager at FPT Industrial. “Because we know that even seemingly small gestures of solidarity can have a significant positive impact on local communities. Delivering our generator will offer an opportunity to provide essential equipment, while joining a focused training program for local people set up to improve their readiness and resilience in emergency situations.”