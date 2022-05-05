Fletcher to buy mining equipment manufacturer

Cannon Mining’s roof bolters can be ordered with diesel, electric or hybrid power systems and in many boom and bolt options. (Photo: Cannon)

J.H. Fletcher & Co. announced that an agreement in principle has been reached to acquire the Cannon Mining product lines from Trident Maritime Systems (formerly Lake Shore Systems). The acquisition will close in May of 2022 after the customary diligence steps are completed. Terms were not disclosed.

Based in Huntington, W.V., Fletcher was founded in 1937 and builds mobile equipment used in underground mining, such as hard rock and coal.

The comapny said the Cannon acquisition will serve to further strengthen the mining equipment product lines available through the J.H. Fletcher & Co. and Cannon Brands, as well as enhance the ability of Fletcher to support its growing customer base.

The Cannon Mining product line includes drill jumbos, roof bolters, ANFO rigs, scalers and utility trucks for the underground hard rock mining industry and has factories in Michigan and Wisconsin.